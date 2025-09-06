St Helens motorists warned of road changes and diversions

Motorists are warned of multiple days of road changes the next stage of the St Helens town centre transformation begins.

Essential enabling works take place around Hall Street to prepare for construction of the new St Helens Transport Interchange.

For five days, from Monday September 29, daytime traffic will be temporarily diverted away from the section of Hall Street between Corporation Street and Bickerstaffe Street. Clear diversion routes will be in place, and St Helens Council say a traffic management plan has been carefully designed to keep disruption to a minimum.

Access for service and delivery vehicles to local businesses will be maintained, as will routes for heritage buses linked to the North West Museum of Road Transport. Pedestrian access along the eastern side Hall Street will remain open throughout. The works are expected to be completed by Friday October 3.

A spokesperson for St Helens Council said: “This first stage is critical to the wider St Helens Transport Interchange programme, as it allows the ground to be prepared for a coordinated package of utilities and service diversion works.

How the bus station area could look in St Helens. Image via sthelenstowncentre.co.uk | Image via https://sthelenstowncentre.co.uk/.

“By creating this short window, all major providers – including power, water, gas, and digital – will be able to carry out their essential installations, upgrades and connections at the same time during the following phase in October.”

The new St Helens Transport Interchange secured planning consent in July and aims to be provide a “modern, accessible and sustainable” gateway to the town centre. Key features include two fully enclosed, temperature-controlled concourses with spacious waiting areas, a new Travel Centre, and accessible toilets including a Changing Places facility.

The design will offer 11 bus stands (up from the previous nine), level boarding, automatic doors at each stand, real-time passenger information for both buses and trains, and secure cycle storage positioned next to new active travel links.

The St Helens Transport interchange will prioritise sustainability with recycled and local materials, solar panels, green roofs and landscaped planters to boost biodiversity. It will also feature step-free access throughout, digital and audio signage, adjustable lighting and acoustic panels.

St Helens Town Centre plans CGI.

Improvements to the surrounding public realm will create better connections with St Helens Central Rail Station and iconic town landmarks. Plans include a new civic square, enhanced lighting, CCTV and high-quality street furniture.

The works are being delivered by VINCI Building, the main contractor appointed by St Helens Borough Council and ECF – a partnership between Homes England, L&G and Muse.

The project is supported by £32 million in funding from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority via the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement (CRSTS), alongside £3.25 million from the UK Government’s Towns Fund and additional financial contributions from St Helens Borough Council.

Alongside the interchange, the wider phase one development plans include a new Market Hall, a 120-bedroom Hampton by Hilton hotel, 56 apartments, eight townhouses and over 4,000 sq ft of new retail space.

The town centre transformation is backed by a £69.2 million funding package from St Helens Borough Council, with further support from the UK Government and ECF. This includes two Town Deal grants totalling £10.49 million and £812,000 from the One Public Estate Brownfield Land Release Fund to enable sustainable residential development.