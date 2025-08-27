Major St Helens town centre transformation project set for approval

The first phase of the transformation of St Helens town centre, which includes a five-storey office block and a hotel, looks set to move forward after the plans were recommended for approval.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year regeneration project aims to “revitalise and celebrate” the town.

Hybrid plans for the scheme were approved in March 2023, with reserved matters plans later submitted for phase one, which is located on a site predominantly occupied by the former Hardshaw Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reserved matters plans, which will go before committee members on Tuesday (September 2), relate to plots three, four, five and six. Under the proposal, plot three would include a five-storey office block with food and drink floorspace and a roof terrace.

St Helens Town Centre plans CGI.

Plot four includes a five-storey 120-bedroom hotel, set to be a Hampton By Hilton, a four-storey apartment block - with 56 units and commercial floorspace - and eight three-storey town houses.

Plot five, which occupies the south west of the site, includes the former M&S block. This, the plans reveal, would be subdivided into smaller units. Plot six would be used for a single storey market hall with a timber frame and large areas of glazing.

As part of the development the public realm would be enhanced with new hard surfacing, soft landscaping and public seating areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report which will go before committee said: "The proposal would improve permeability through the town centre promoting walking and cycling and access to both the bus and train station. The development would have an acceptable level of parking and access for servicing of the proposed commercial and residential units.

"The proposal would have a high-quality landscape scheme and deliver significant gains for biodiversity."

It has been recommended for approval.