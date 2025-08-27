Merseyrail is warning that stations will be “very busy” ahead of today’s EFL Cup match at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton FC will face Mansfield Town at the new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock at 7.45pm on Wednesday (August 27).

Sandhills is the closest Merseyrail station to the stadium and will be the main stop for fans travelling by train. The walk from Sandhills station to the stadium takes approximately 15 minutes. The new pedestrian footbridge is now open at Sandhills and a dedicated fan management zone will be in place.

To accommodate increased passenger numbers, a 15-minute timetable will be in operation before and after the match on the Southport, Ormskirk, Hunts Cross, and Headbolt Lane lines.

Temporary timetable changes will be in effect on the Southport line meaning that between 5.30pm and 10.30pm, Liverpool-bound services will arrive and depart at different times than usual. All available 4 and 8 Car Units will be in operation on the network.

For those who prefer to walk, the Old Hall Street exit at Moorfields station will be open before and after the match. It's approximately a 25-minute walk to the stadium. Bank Hall station is also within a 30-minute walk.

Merseyrail said: “Like stations near other major football stadiums in the UK, Sandhills station will be very busy on matchdays. We encourage fans to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys, and have alternative travel options in case of unexpected disruption.”