New Starbucks opens in Wirral as Sainsbury's shuts more in-store cafes
Located inside the Sainsbury’s Superstore in Upton, Wirral, the new Starbucks site replaces the retail giant’s former in-store café.
Sainsbury’s announced last week that it would be closing more than 60 of its in-store cafés nationwide, noting that its most loyal shoppers did not use them regularly. They said that cafés and food halls run by specialist partners, such as Costa and Starbucks were becoming more and more popular.
The Upton café was shut in 2022, during a previous wave of closures which affected 200 stores across the UK. Standing vacant ever since, the space has now been transformed into a Starbucks coffee shop, with a large sign near the car park entrance reading: “STARBUCKS NOW OPEN.” It is believed to have officially opened in December and joins just a handful of Starbucks sites in Wirral.
Sainsbury’s 2025 cafe closures
- Bamber Bridge, Lancashire
- Barnstaple, Devon
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex
- Bridgemead, Swindon, Wiltshire
- Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
- Cannock, Staffordshire
- Castle Point, Essex
- Cheadle, Greater Manchester
- Chichester, West Sussex
- Darlington, County Durham
- Denton, Greater Manchester
- Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
- Durham, County Durham
- Ely, Cambridgeshire
- Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire
- Fosse Park, Leicestershire
- Godalming, Surrey
- Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- Hazel Grove, Stockport, Greater Manchester
- Hedge End, Hampshire
- Hempstead Valley, Kent
- Hereford, Herefordshire
- Isle of Wight
- Keighley, West Yorkshire
- Kings Lynn Hardwick, Norfolk
- Larkfield, Aylesford, Kent
- Leek, Staffordshire
- Leicester North, East Midlands
- Lincoln, Lincolnshire
- Longwater, Norwich, Norfolk
- Macclesfield, Cheshire
- Marsh Mills, Plymouth, Devon
- Marshall Lake, Solihull, West Midlands
- Monks Cross, Huntington, North Yorkshire
- Morecambe, Lancashire
- Nantwich, Cheshire
- Newport, South Wales
- Penzance, Cornwall
- Pepper Hill – Northfleet, Kent
- Pinhoe Road, Exeter, Devon
- Pontllanfraith, South Wales
- Pontypridd, South Wales
- Rhyl, North Wales
- Rugby, Warwickshire
- Rustington, West Sussex
- Scarborough, North Yorkshire
- Sedlescombe Road, Hastings, East Sussex
- Springfield, Chelmsford, Essex
- Stanway, Colchester, Essex
- Swadlincote, Derbyshire
- Talbot Heath, Dorset
- Thanet Westwood Cross, Kent
- Torquay, Devon
- Truro, Cornwall
- Wakefield Marsh Way, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
- Warren Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk
- Waterlooville, Hampshire
- Weedon Road, Northampton, East Midlands
- Whitchurch Bargates, Shropshire
- Winterstoke Road, Bristol
- Wrexham, North Wales
LiverpoolWorld has contacted Sainsbury’s for more information regarding the Upton Superstore.