As Sainsbury's shutters its in-store cafes, a new Starbucks has opened in one of its Wirral Superstores.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located inside the Sainsbury’s Superstore in Upton, Wirral, the new Starbucks site replaces the retail giant’s former in-store café.

Sainsbury’s announced last week that it would be closing more than 60 of its in-store cafés nationwide, noting that its most loyal shoppers did not use them regularly. They said that cafés and food halls run by specialist partners, such as Costa and Starbucks were becoming more and more popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Upton café was shut in 2022, during a previous wave of closures which affected 200 stores across the UK. Standing vacant ever since, the space has now been transformed into a Starbucks coffee shop, with a large sign near the car park entrance reading: “STARBUCKS NOW OPEN.” It is believed to have officially opened in December and joins just a handful of Starbucks sites in Wirral.

Sainsbury's. | National World

Sainsbury’s 2025 cafe closures

Bamber Bridge, Lancashire

Barnstaple, Devon

Bognor Regis, West Sussex

Bridgemead, Swindon, Wiltshire

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Cannock, Staffordshire

Castle Point, Essex

Cheadle, Greater Manchester

Chichester, West Sussex

Darlington, County Durham

Denton, Greater Manchester

Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Durham, County Durham

Ely, Cambridgeshire

Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire

Fosse Park, Leicestershire

Godalming, Surrey

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Hazel Grove, Stockport, Greater Manchester

Hedge End, Hampshire

Hempstead Valley, Kent

Hereford, Herefordshire

Isle of Wight

Keighley, West Yorkshire

Kings Lynn Hardwick, Norfolk

Larkfield, Aylesford, Kent

Leek, Staffordshire

Leicester North, East Midlands

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Longwater, Norwich, Norfolk

Macclesfield, Cheshire

Marsh Mills, Plymouth, Devon

Marshall Lake, Solihull, West Midlands

Monks Cross, Huntington, North Yorkshire

Morecambe, Lancashire

Nantwich, Cheshire

Newport, South Wales

Penzance, Cornwall

Pepper Hill – Northfleet, Kent

Pinhoe Road, Exeter, Devon

Pontllanfraith, South Wales

Pontypridd, South Wales

Rhyl, North Wales

Rugby, Warwickshire

Rustington, West Sussex

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Sedlescombe Road, Hastings, East Sussex

Springfield, Chelmsford, Essex

Stanway, Colchester, Essex

Swadlincote, Derbyshire

Talbot Heath, Dorset

Thanet Westwood Cross, Kent

Torquay, Devon

Truro, Cornwall

Wakefield Marsh Way, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Warren Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Weedon Road, Northampton, East Midlands

Whitchurch Bargates, Shropshire

Winterstoke Road, Bristol

Wrexham, North Wales

LiverpoolWorld has contacted Sainsbury’s for more information regarding the Upton Superstore.