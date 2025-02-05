Liverpool micro brewery and taproom Carnival Brewing Company falls into administration
Carnival Brewing Company was established following a fundraising event at Clearview Canal, and employed three people. Its premises on Gibraltar Row, just outside of Liverpool city centre, included a craft beer micro brewery and a tasting room for customers.
The brewery often collaborated with musicians and record labels to produce limited edition craft beer, and was highly regarded by beer lovers - amassing a Google rating of 4.8 out of five stars.
As reported by our sister site, Insider Media, Paul Stanley and Jason Greenhalgh of Begbies Traynor were appointed as joint administrators on January 29, 2025.
A number of attempts were made to identify a buyer, but they were ultimately unsuccessful. As such, Carnival Brewing Company’s assets, including a canning line, will be sold via auction on February 26 at its former premises.
Paul Stanley, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: "I can confirm that we have been appointed as joint administrators for Carnival Brewing Company. Many small, independent businesses are facing difficulties at the moment and despite establishing a number of trade and individual customers in a competitive industry Carnival has been unable to find a buyer and has been placed into administration.
"We are working closely with creditors and directors to support on next steps. This includes seeking buyers for the assets of Carnival via an auction which will be held on 26 February."