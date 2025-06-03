Stephen Graham and Owen Cooper win top Gotham TV Awards for 'outstanding' Adolescence performance
The limited series, co-written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, was filmed in one continuous shot and sees teenager Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, accused of murdering a teenage girl, named Katie. Graham plays Jamie's father, Eddie Miller. The cast also includes Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay.
Directed by Liverpool-born Philip Barantini, the psychological drama sees Jamie’s family and police detectives search for answers in the wake of the shocking tragedy. It is full of difficult moments and incredible acting, and delves into how social media and ‘incel’ culture shapes the youth of today.
The British drama racked up 66.3 million views in just two weeks - making it the most-watched UK series of all time on Netflix - and sparked important conversations in the House of Commons.
The hit series was shortlisted for four Gotham TV Awards and won three at last night’s (June 2) ceremony. Liverpool’s very own Stephen Graham was awarded Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series, while Warrington’s Owen Cooper earned the Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series award.
Adolescence was named Breakthrough Limited Series, beating the likes of Dying for Sex and Get Millie Back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.