Stephen Graham's Netflix hit Adolescence tops 2025 Gotham Television Awards nominations
The 2025 Gotham TV Awards nominations have been announced, with Netflix’s hard-hitting drama series, Adolescence, leading the way.
The limited series, co-written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, was filmed in one continuous shot and sees teenager Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, accused of murdering a teenage girl, named Katie. Graham plays Jamie's father, Eddie Miller. The cast also includes Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay.
Directed by Liverpool-born Philip Barantini, the psychological drama sees Jamie’s family and police detectives search for answers in the wake of the shocking tragedy. It is full of difficult moments and incredible acting, and delves into how social media and ‘incel’ culture shapes the youth of today.
The British drama racked up 66.3 million views in just two weeks - making it the most-watched UK series of all time on Netflix - and sparked important conversations in the House of Commons.
Now, the hit series is up for four Gotham TV Awards including Breakthrough Limited Series, Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series (Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty) and Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited Series for Liverpool’s very own Stephen Graham.
The winners of this year’s Gotham TV Awards will be revealed June 2, 2025.
