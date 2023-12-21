Register
Storm Pia: Images show flooding and disruption in Merseyside

Motorists in Bebington were forced to drive through a flooded tunnel.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 16:51 GMT

Parts of Merseyside have faced major travel disruption and flooding due to Storm Pia.

Mersey Ferries cancelled all of its services on Thursday (December 21) and a number of Merseyrail lines were subject to delays and cancellations, including the Chester and West Kirby services.

Liverpool's Christmas markets at St George's Hall were also cancelled due to safety concerns and local zoos and safari parks closed to the public.

Although the yellow weather warning in place for Merseyside was for strong winds, parts of the region also faced heavy rain and flooding on Thursday, including Port Sunlight and Bebington. Motorists in Bebington were forced to drive through a flooded tunnel and a local graveyard became filled with water.

The weather is expected to become calmer as the evening continues, with the weather warning - initially in place until 9.00pm - ending at 3.00pm.

The images below show the extent of flooding in Wirral.

Flooding in Port Sunlight, Wirral.

Flooding in Port Sunlight, Wirral. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

Flooding in Bebington, Wirral.

Flooding in Bebington, Wirral. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

Water fills a Wirral graveyard.

Water fills a Wirral graveyard. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

Flooding in Port Sunlight.

Flooding in Port Sunlight. Photo: Ian Fairbrother

