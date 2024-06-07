Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The singer made an emotional return to the school where she met her best friend at age five for the NSPCC’s Childhood Day.

Former Sugababe Heidi Range returned to her old primary school in Aintree to deliver an important message and help inspire the young pupils as part of the NSPCC’s Childhood Day.

The singer and presenter held a Q&A during assembly at Holy Rosary Catholic Primary School and counted down the children to start the Childhood Day Mile, where the children moved a mile around the school field to raise funds for the charity. The Sugababes greatest hits were playing as the children completed the mile for the NSPCC.

Heidi told LiverpoolWorld: "The NPCC is an amazing charity. I'm a campaigner for childhood with them, and you know, as a mum, it's important to me to empower children to speak out if they feel something is wrong, and that's important for all children. So, when I was approached by the NSPCC to get involved it's a no-brainer."

Heidi Range was welcomed by pupils at her former primary school

One of the pupils, Martha, 11 said: “It’s so great to have Heidi at the school, I do a lot of dancing and want to be a singer when I grow up so it was brilliant to hear Heidi’s songs and have a dance.” Another pupil, Ruby, 10, said: “I thought it was brilliant, exciting to meet Heidi, my Mum is a massive fan of the Sugababes, so she was really happy about today. I loved having a laugh with my friends doing the Childhood Day mile, it’s been such a fun day.”

Childhood Day takes place on Friday, June 7, with a primary schools across the North West and the UK taking part in fun and games, as well as fundraising for the charity.

Heidi said: "What I love about the NSPCC is even though they're going to schools with really young children it's all age appropriate. Even though as adults we know it's a scary subject they don't talk to the children in a way that frightens them. They're basically empowering them and educating them so that they can speak out if they feel like something is not right."

The Childhood Day Mile can be achieved by parading around the playground, dancing in the dinner hall, or lunging between lessons. Every pound raised will help support the NSPCC's vital work.

Heidi also went to the NSPCC North West Hub, The Hargreaves Centre, in Liverpool, to meet staff and see the local services the charity provides. Katie Fudge, NSPCC Schools Development Manager, said: “We can’t thank Heidi enough for supporting us this Childhood Day, a day that brings everyone together to have fun and help keep children safe.”