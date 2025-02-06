Tate Liverpool reopening delayed by two years

The reopening of Tate Liverpool has been pushed back by two years.

The popular gallery in the heart of the Royal Albert Dock closed in October 2023 for a major £30m refurbishment and transformation which was expected to take two years to complete.

More than 70,000 exhibits are currently being held in storage, while art fans can still visit a smaller version of the Tate Liverpool at Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) North on Mann Island.

The Liverpool gallery was estimated to open later this year, but it has now been revealed that it is more likely to reopen in 2027 due to difficulty raising the necessary funds. According to the BBC, Helen Legg, director of Tate Liverpool, said raising money “taken a little bit more time” but added: “We are close to achieving our goals.”

When approached for further comment, a spokesperson for Tate Liverpool told LiverpoolWorld: “Construction will be complete in 2026 and we plan to reopen in 2027. An exact reopening date will be announced closer to the time.”

Plans for Tate Liverpool. | 6a architects

The first phase of the huge redevelopment has now been completed, with Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram visiting the site on Wednesday (February 5).

The careful removal of the redundant components of the old gallery in the Grade 1 listed building has revealed the original brick walls of the historic warehouse, and opened up new views over the River Mersey. A full renovation of the roof has included improvements to the insulation, lead sheeting, joinery, windows and guttering.

Work will now begin to establish a new art hall on the ground floor and gallery spaces over a further three floors will be reorientated to give new panoramic views of the Mersey. Tate Liverpool said the transformation will also “address critical infrastructure challenges and will end the gallery’s reliance on fossil fuels, removing gas boilers and using an all-electric operation”.

Speaking about the gallery’s progress, Helen Legg, Director, Tate Liverpool said: “We’re delighted to see the new vision for Tate Liverpool beginning to unfold as we reveal more of the Victorian brick walls and open up the former warehouse’s deep spaces and riverside views.

“When visitors return, they will be able to enjoy the amazing atmosphere of this historic building, reconnecting with the heritage and history of the site, while enjoying improved access to the full breadth of the national collection.”

Tate Liverpool director Helen Legg, Tate chairman Roland Rudd, Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram and Tate director Maria Balshaw stand beside the original brick walls of Tate Liverpool. | James Speakman/PA Media Assignments

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram added: “The transformation of Tate Liverpool perfectly captures what makes our region so special: honouring our history while looking ahead to the future. By breathing new life into this historic building, we’re not only celebrating its legacy but strengthening its role at the heart of our £6.25 billion visitor economy and restating our place as the UK’s cultural capital.

Funding for the project has come from the UK Government, including £10m from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, as part of a successful combined £20m bid with National Museums Liverpool, and £6.6m from the DCMS Public Bodies Infrastructure Fund.

The project has also received further funding from foundations, including £1.25m from the Wolfson Foundation and gifts from individuals. The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority awarded funding for the developmental phase of the project via its Strategic Investment Fund.