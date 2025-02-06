A ‘Football Match Parking Zone’ is to be introduced around Everton Football Club’s new stadium, at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the new, state-of-the-art grounds able to hold around 13,000 more fans than Everton’s current home, Liverpool City Council will implement a raft of new measures to manage congestion - similar to what is already in place around Goodison Park and Anfield.

The focus of the proposed parking zone covers the area within a 30-minute walk of Everton Stadium, which is serviced by the city’s historic “Dock Road”, and will encompass the surrounding Ten Streets district, into the city centre and up to Great Homer Street in Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority says the overall aim of the measure is to “reduce congestion, improve air quality, safety and journey times to and from the stadium”.

More than 4,000 residents and 3,000 businesses are now being invited to apply for the relevant parking permits ahead of the zone going live under an Experimental Traffic Road Order (ETRO) to coincide with the historic first test game at the £500m venue. The ETRO will run for up to 18 months and during that period will then be reviewed by the Council Highways and Transportation team.

AFP via Getty Images

Residents will be able to apply for a permit for each vehicle registered at their address, plus one visitor permit, for which there will be no fee. Businesses will be charged an annual fee of £50 per vehicle, up to a maximum of 10.

The new parking zone requirements, which were subject to a public consultation in late 2022, includes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New resident parking areas

New taxi ranks

New match day bus stands

New parking restrictions

New hours of operation for existing parking zones for the Great Homer Street area

New hours of operation for existing parking zones for the Ten Streets and Love Lane areas

New industrial parking zone south of Boundary Street

New industrial parking zone north of Boundary Street

Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock in Liverpool | Getty

The Council’s Highways and Transportation team has already begun the process of installing new signage ahead of Everton’s first “test match” at the waterfront stadium, situated within Liverpool Waters, which will be held on Monday, February 17.

Plans for a fan management zone at Sandhills - the nearest Merseyrail station to Bramley-Moore Dock - were approved last year, with the waiting area specifically designed to accommodate and safely manage passengers making use of train services at the end of football matches and other major events.