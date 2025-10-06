St Helens Rugby Club faced a social media “terror threat” during their match against Hull KR, leading to a police escort from the stadium.

St Helens Rugby Club received a “terrorist threat” on social media, while playing against Hull KR on Saturday (October 4).

The Saints were escorted from Craven Park by police following the match, which saw the club lose 20-12 in the Super League semi-final.

In a statement on Sunday (October 5), a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that we are investigating an incident of malicious communications reported by St Helens Rugby Club yesterday.

“At around 6.45pm, we received a report that the club had received a threating message to its social media account while they were playing a match in Hull.

“Officers carried out enquiries and confirmed it was a hoax. Reassurance was provided to the squad before they left the ground following the match.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the person responsible and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

A spokesperson for St Helens Rugby Club told a press conference on Saturday: “The club had a terrorist threat sent to the Saints’ Instagram account. It was reported to the St Helens Ground Safety Officer and they spoke to Hull KR’s Ground Safety Officer. They are treating it with the utmost seriousness.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via @MerPolCC, visit https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101 quoting reference number 25000818127.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always call 999.