Ten local eateries are fighting for the title of Best Restaurant in Liverpool.
The shortlist for the 5th Annual British Restaurant Awards has been revealed and the prestigious award ceremony is set to take place on September 5.
Promising an evening of culinary celebration that will leave a mark on the food industry, the awards feature a number of categories including Best Restaurant in Liverpool, Best Culinary Experience and Best Bar.
Best Restaurant in Liverpool: Ten localrestaurants have been shortlisted for the title, ranging from fine dining institutions to an eatery known for small plates. The nominations are as follows:
- Manifest
- Roski
- Hawksmoor
- Nord
- Mamasan Liverpool
- The Art School
- 8 By Andrew Sheridan
- Panoramic 3
- Wreckfish Bistro
- Belzan
- Maray
But, Liverpool’s success doesn’t stop there, with a number of restaurants also nominated in national categories.
- Down the Hatch is up for Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant, against nine other British eateries.
- Royal Institution Bar is shortlisted in the Best Bar category.
- Manifest and 8 By Andrew Sheridan are both up for Best Culinary Experience.
- The people behind Nord are up for Best Hospitality Team.
- 8 by Andrew Sheridan is also shortlisted for Restaurant of the Year, Best Luxury Restaurant and Best New Restaurant.
The full list of nominees is available here.
Voting is open until September 1, so get voting for your favourite Liverpool eateries!