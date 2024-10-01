Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Production of the highly-awaited Peaky Blinders movie has officially begun, with filming taking place in locations on Merseyside.

On Monday, Netflix shared a snap of Cillian Murphy wearing his iconic Thomas Shelby outfit, as well as a photo of the 48-year-old alongside the creator of the original hit series. Posted on X, the caption read: “By order of the Peaky Blinders... Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight are reunited on set as production officially starts on the upcoming Netflix film.”

While full details of the production schedule remain under wraps, the Daily Mail reported that filming had begun in a ‘secret Liverpool location’ on Monday, sharing images of vehicles and security personnel arriving on set.

The photographs appear to have been taken outside the former Hartley's Jam factory building in Hartley's Village, Aintree. With another image taken outside the old ‘Fine Dining Hall’ at the abandoned Grade II-listed building, which was built between 1886-95.

Much of the original BBC TV series, which is set in post-WWI Britain, was filmed at locations across Merseyside, including St George’s Hall, Liverpool Cathedral, Port Sunlight Village, Powis Street in Toxteth, Stanley Docks, Liverpool’s Georgian Quarter and Formby Beach.

The new film, titled The Immortal Man, is being produced for hit streaming service Netflix, made in association with BBC Film. Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan and Tim Roth will star alongside Cillian Murphy, who plays notorious gangster, Thomas Shelby,

Being produced as a continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season series, the movie will be set in Birmingham, with Steven Knight commenting: “It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war.”

Other than the detail that the film will be set during World War II, the plot remains highly secretive but Knight told fans to expect something “extraordinary”. A release date has not yet been revealed.