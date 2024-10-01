Bruce Springsteen Liverpool 2025: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band to play Anfield - how to get tickets
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rock icon Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will play at Anfield next summer as part of their 2025 European tour run. The world-famous ‘Born To Run’ star will take to the stage at the home of Liverpool FC on June 4, performing timeless hits from a vast back catalogue, as well as new material.
Springsteen is third act to be confirmed to perform at Anfield in the summer of 2025, following the announcement that Dua Lipa will put on two shows in June and Billy Joel would play an ‘exclusive’ gig at the stadium.
The Anfield performance will follow two gigs at Manchester’s Co-op Arena on May 17 and 20, 2025. The shows are part of Springsteen’s European tour, which features dates in popular destinations such as Berlin, Prague and Milan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.