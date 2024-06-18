Lost Liverpool pub The Monro is set to make a comeback this summer following the shock closure of the historic city centre venue last year. Built in the late 18th century, the pub is named after the three-masted sailing ship ‘The James Monro’ and was Grade II listed in 1985.

The former gastropub is being ‘brought back to life’ by the 1936 Pub Company - known for the Vines, Queen of Hope Street and Red Lion. The Duke Street venue will be ‘reimagined as 100-year-old Dublin pub’ and will serve ten cask ales and stouts. The large beer garden will make a comeback too.

According to The Monro’s social media pages, the pub is set to open to the public in either July or August. An official opening date has not yet been announced but former customers are eager to see how it will look.

While there is still work to be done, the Monro team are slowly revealing snippets of the pub’s works and features. So far, it has been disclosed that the venue will feature the 1936 Pub Co’s staple - taxidermy - as well as a number of antiques and period chandeliers. Take a look at the revamp so far...

1 . The Monro revamp Work is well underway on the pub. | The Monro Liverpool via Instagram Photo: The Monro Liverpool via Instagram

2 . The Monro revamp The Monro will feature taxidermy, in true 1936 Pub Co style. | The Monro Liverpool via Instagram Photo: The Monro Liverpool via Instagram

3 . The Monro revamp Inside The Monro in May. | The Monro Liverpool Photo: The Monro Liverpool via Facebook