The Open chamionship is set to take over the Royal Liverpool Golf Club next week. The huge sporting event will take place between July 16 and 23 (including practice days) and is expected to bring in a record 260,000 people to Hoylake.

The tournament, which has been hosted at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on 12 previous occassions, will officially begin on Thursday, July 20, with some of the world’s best male golfers competing for the prestigious golfing trophy, and we’ve got all the information you need if you’re lucky enough to have tickets and will be travelling to the event.

Public transport

Advertisement

Advertisement

Train services: Special Merseyrail services will be in place throughout The Open, however, it is advised you check times before you travel. Key information is detailed below:

A 10-minute service between Hoylake and Liverpool Central will run for five days from Wednesday July 19 to Sunday July 23, however, there will be a reduced timetable for passengers on the New Brighton and Ellesmere Port lines.

From Wednesday July 19 to Saturday July 22, the first train from Liverpool Central to Hoylake will depart at 05:32.

From Wednesday July 12 to Tuesday July 25, Merseyrail trains will terminate at Hoylake station, with no trains stopping at West Kirby. Those wishing to travel to West Kirby will be able to use a rail replacement bus.

Manor Road station will close mid-afternoon each day from Wednesday July 19 – Sunday July 23.

National train strikes: Despite a national train strike on July 20 and 22, Merseyrail services are not expected to be affected. “Merseyrail services will run as planned to and from Hoylake during The Open,” the tournament website says. However wider train services may be impacted.

Bus services:

All regular bus services operate as normal, however, will not stop at bus stops closest to the Royal Liverpool Golf Course main entrance and exit.

Those travelling from Liverpool can use the 407, which travels between West Kirby and Liverpool, operating every 20 minutes.

A map of the local bus network is available here.

Parking and road closures

Parking: Park and Ride car parks will be provided with buses taking people to the course, however, overnight parking is not permitted at The Open’s Park and Ride facilities. At the car parks, tickets are £23. A £5 discount will be applied to tickets purchased in advance (up to the day before).

However, a drop off and pick up area will be free as will the bus services to the course from the car parks. Accessible parking booked in advance will also be free and bike parking will be provided at the former Hoylake Municipal Golf Course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parking will only be available on to residents and local businesses. Parking permits will be required for the following roads:

Airlie Road

Barton Close

Barton Road

Beach Road

Coronation Road

Courtenay Road

Cromer Road

Curzon Road

Drummond Road

Eddisbury Road

Graham Road

Kings Court

Kings View

Marine Road

Meols Drive (east side 1 to 41a and 63 to 103 for those who require on-street parking)

Morpeth Road

North Parade (from The Kings Gap to Alderley Road) - Access permits will be issued to residents and visitors with off-road vehicular access from North Parade or requiring vehicular access to Marine Road. Permits will not allow parking on North Parade.

Penrhos Road

Pinfold Lane

St Margaret’s Road

Stanley Road

Station Road (nos. 1-8 Station Road)

The Kings Gap

The Royal

Valentia Road

Warren Road

Winnington Road

Road restrictions: While parking will be prohibited or restricted in some of the roads in Hoylake and surrounding the Royal Liverpool Golf Course, the short stay parking bays on Market Street will be available. Carr Lane car park will be closed temporarily and there will be no access to North Parade from The Kings Gap.

Some diversions will be in place during The Open and will be announced by Wirral Council closer to the event.

Other information

Tee times: A full list of tee times will be published on The Open’s official website on July 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Places to visit: Hoylake is surrounded by beautiful coastal walks and stunning beaches, including:

Red Rocks beach is right next the Royal Liverpool, and is definitely worth a visit if the sun is shining. There will be no parking, however, pedestrians are still able to access the lovely beach on foot.

beach is right next the Royal Liverpool, and is definitely worth a visit if the sun is shining. There will be no parking, however, pedestrians are still able to access the lovely beach on foot. West Kirby beach and marine lake are beautiful spots to explore, and are a short walk from local cafes and restaurants. West Kirby can be accessed via bus or rail replacement bus.

beach and marine lake are beautiful spots to explore, and are a short walk from local cafes and restaurants. West Kirby can be accessed via bus or rail replacement bus. Hilbre Island is perfect for a walk, however, it is important you check tide times.