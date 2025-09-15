'I have made a difficult decision' says owner of The Yog Bar in 'emotional' update

Owner of The Yog Bar announces potential sale and closure due to personal circumstances and business pressures.

A long-standing Hoylake business that sells “the best frozen yoghurt” could close as the owner issued an emotional update.

The Yog Bar opened on Market Street first opened in 2013, offering tasty frozen desserts with a range of toppings in a first for the Wirral.

The business has continued to grow, hosting events in collaboration with other local businesses and becoming a must-visit spot for a sweet treat.

In a post on social media, Steph, owner and director of The Yog Bar wrote: “It is with an extremely heavy heart that I have made a difficult decision that has been on my mind for a while…

The Yog Bar, Hoylake. | Google

“As a female business owner, I am finding it increasingly hard to keep everything going. The plates are spinning, and more often than not more than one falls. I can’t allow that plate to be my children, so something has to give.

“My personal circumstances being a part time single mum with a partner who works away, and a second job as a Pilates instructor mean I cannot give the time and effort to running a full scale business the way I used to, and so it’s time to hang up the apron.”

She said she would be looking to sell the business, in what is “an emotional yet necessary decision.”

The Yog Bar. | The Yog Bar.

Steph continued: “Should this not happen, it will be a sad time, but at some point the doors of The Yog Bar will inevitably have to close.

“Thank you for all your support, kind words, love and respect over the last 12 years. Without you, the customers and the dedicated staff I’ve had working for me- none of this would have lasted and grown as well as it has.

“Here is to hoping I can find a successor with the same love and passion for The Yog Bar that I have given with my heart and soul over the last decade. I appreciate every single one of you.”

Fans of the frozen yoghurt shop quickly took to the comments so support Steph. One customer wrote: “The Yog Bar sells the best frozen yogurt I’ve ever had and no one comes close.” Another added: “You really have given your heart and soul to The Yog Bar.”