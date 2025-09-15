Met Office weather warning in force as strong winds batter Liverpool - latest weather forecast
Liverpool is set for another blustery day, as the city continues to be battered by strong winds.
A yellow weather warning for wind remains in place until 6.00pm on Monday (September 15), with the Met Office warning that “strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power”.
According to the weather service, the most “severe” gales were expected in coastal areas this morning while the rest of the day will be “very windy”. Heavy showers are expected, with sunny spells developing by this afternoon.
Tuesday (September 16) is still set to be “breezy” but is likely to be drier with overcast conditions, while Wednesday (September 17) is set to see heavy showers followed by sunshine.
The rest of the week remains changeable, though the Met Office predicts Saturday and Sunday could see sunshine.