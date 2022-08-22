Some BTEC students did not receive their results last Thursday as expected and their university places are now in doubt.

Last Thursday, students across the country received their A-Level, BTEC and T-Level results, with many finding out if they’d secured a university place.

However, there are still an estimated 2,000 BTEC students who have not received their grades and may have missed out on the opportunity to secure clearing places.

This means that if they have done worse than expected and do not get into their top choice, it’s unlikely that any places are left in other universities, with clearing usually being filled on results day.

One parent took to Twitter to express her discontent, tweeting: “Still waiting on Criminology BTEC. Daughter has missed out on clearing and likely accomodation at her first choice.”

Liverpool John Moores University and Liverpool Hope University are still offering some clearing places, according to completeuniversityguide.

Pearson, the awarding organisation for BTECs, has apologised for the delay and said it is less than 1% of students still waiting for results.

A spokesperson for Pearson said: “We are very sorry that some students are still waiting for their results. BTECs are a modular qualification and in order for us to award an overall result, we require grades to be provided for each unit and a claim made to receive the qualification.

“We are grateful to the schools and colleges that are working with us around the clock to resolve any remaining issues. Our team has delivered hundreds of results yesterday and today and we are here all weekend working to deliver more results as soon as we can.