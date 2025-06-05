Discover the Merseyside attractions crowned the very best at the 2025 VisitEngland Excellence awards.

Three top Merseyside attractions have been crowned the best of the best at the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Highlighting the very best of England’s outstanding tourism industry, the sparkling awards ceremony, held at the Brighton Dome Corn Exchange on June 4, saw Gold, Silver and Bronze winners been announced across 17 categories.

In Liverpool, The Beatles Story was awarded gold in the International Tourism Award category. The immersive museum celebrating all things Fab Four has been running for 35 years and is no stranger to award wins.

Three top Merseyside attractions have been crowned the best of the best at the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence. | Igordebraga, CC BY-SA 4.0 / Local TV / Sunnyside Guest House / Canva

Speaking about the latest achievement, Mary Chadwick, General Manager at The Beatles Story, said “we’re absolutely delighted to receive this national recognition” and “we’re proud to continue sharing Liverpool’s unique musical legacy on a global stage”.

Wirral’s impressive Eureka! Science + Discovery centre also bagged a top award, achieving gold in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award category for the second year in a row. The accolade was introduced in 2024 and is awarded to an organisation showing continued dedication to ensuring every visitor feels welcomed, valued and empowered.

The Beatles Story win at the VisitEngland awards. | VisitBritain/Christopher Orange

The family attraction also earned silver in the New Tourism Business of the Year category, with Northumberland’s Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery taking gold.

In Southport, Sunnyside Guest House was awarded the top gold award in two categories - the B&B and Guest House of the Year Award and the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award.

Located just minutes from Southport’s scenic seafront, Sunnyside is ran by husband and wife duo Anthony and Larissa Duffey and is built on a mantra of “responsible, caring and sustainable tourism”.

Sunnyside Guest House at VisitEngland awards. | Sunnyside Guest House

Speaking about the award, the pair said: “Wow… we’re still taking it all in!

“We’re absolutely thrilled (and a bit emotional!) to share that we won TWO Gold Awards at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025 — B&B of the Year and Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Business of the Year.

“To be recognised on a national level for doing what we love is just incredible. We honestly never expected to come home with two golds!”