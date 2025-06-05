A Merseyside guest house has earned two prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025, making it to the top B&B in England.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunnyside Guest House is ran by husband and wife duo Anthony and Larissa Duffey and is built on a mantra of “responsible, caring and sustainable tourism”.

Located just minutes from Southport’s scenic seafront, Sunnyside blends boutique charm with purposeful choices. Guests can enjoy breakfasts made with local free-range produce, honey from their own beehive, and artwork from Southport’s creative community displayed throughout the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunnyside Guest House Southport honey bee inspection. | Submitted

Speaking ahead of the awards ceremony on June 4, Anthony said: “I think we’re one of the few B&Bs in the country to have our very own beehive!” Larissa said they team want people to “feel genuinely looked after”. She added: “We want to show that tourism can be beautiful, kind, and sustainable, without costing the earth.”

Highlighting the very best of England’s outstanding tourism industry, the sparkling awards ceremony saw Gold, Silver and Bronze winners been announced across 17 categories.

Sunnyside was awarded the top Gold award in the B&B and Guest House of the Year category and the Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award.

Sunnyside Guest House at VisitEngland awards. | Sunnyside Guest House

Sharing the news on social media, the Sunnyside Guest House team said: “Wow… we’re still taking it all in!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re absolutely thrilled (and a bit emotional!) to share that we won TWO Gold Awards at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2025 — B&B of the Year and Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Business of the Year.

“To be recognised on a national level for doing what we love is just incredible. We honestly never expected to come home with two golds!”