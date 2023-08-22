TJ Hughes has revealed the new location of its Liverpool store, as it gears up to leave its century-old London Road home.

The popular store has been on London Road since 1912, however, in February this year Liverpool City Council gave the go-ahead for Audley House to be converted into 199 apartments.

Now, the iconic shop will join other major retailers in Liverpool city centre.

Though TJ Hughes has not announced an official opening date, a sign on the front of Audley House reads: “After 111 years we are moving from London Road. We would like to say thank you to all our loyal customers and hope to see you in our new store soon.” It states the store will be located at 12-15 Church Street, filling the vacant unit adjacent to Next.