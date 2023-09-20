The popular store has relocated after being on London Road for 111 years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TJ Hughes closed its Audley House store last week but shoppers don’t have to wait long for its return, as the brand-new city centre venue opens this Thursday.

The popular store has been on London Road since 1912, however, in February this year Liverpool City Council gave the go-ahead for Audley House to be converted into 199 apartments. Now, the retailer will open up shop on Church Street, in the unit adjacent to Next.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officially opening will take place at 9.00am on Thursday, September 21 and customers can get their hands on some freebies.

Sharing the news on Facebook, TJ Hughes Liverpool said: “ Join us 9am Thursday 21st September as Leanne & Scott from Radio City Breakfast open our exciting new store on Church St. There will be voucher giveaways, live music and all our usual great brands and great prices!! See you there!!”