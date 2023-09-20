TJ Hughes Liverpool to open new city centre store after London Road closure
The popular store has relocated after being on London Road for 111 years.
and live on Freeview channel 276
TJ Hughes closed its Audley House store last week but shoppers don’t have to wait long for its return, as the brand-new city centre venue opens this Thursday.
The popular store has been on London Road since 1912, however, in February this year Liverpool City Council gave the go-ahead for Audley House to be converted into 199 apartments. Now, the retailer will open up shop on Church Street, in the unit adjacent to Next.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The officially opening will take place at 9.00am on Thursday, September 21 and customers can get their hands on some freebies.
Sharing the news on Facebook, TJ Hughes Liverpool said: “ Join us 9am Thursday 21st September as Leanne & Scott from Radio City Breakfast open our exciting new store on Church St. There will be voucher giveaways, live music and all our usual great brands and great prices!! See you there!!”
The relocation follows Marks and Spencer’s departure from Church Street’s Compton House and the opening of its sparkling new store on South John Street.