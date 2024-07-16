Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tests have confirmed the presence of a bacteria that can release toxins that are harmful to humans.

A popular Merseyside attraction will remained closed to the public after a deadly toxin was found.

The £10m Crosby Lakeside Adventure Centre offers a variety of water sports including sailing, windsurfing and kayaking, however, all events and activities planned for last weekend were cancelled due to the ‘suspected presence’ of a harmful bacteria.

Preliminary tests taken at the lake last week suspected the presence of blue-green algae, a bacteria that grows in still water and can release toxins that are harmful to humans. Further testing has now confirmed that there is blue-green algae in the lake and Sefton Council is asking people to avoid coming into contact with the water.

Providing an update on Facebook on Tuesday (July 16), a spokesperson for the local authority said: “Following extensive testing it has been confirmed that there is presence of blue-green algae in Crosby Marine Lake. All water activities have been suspended and the lake will remain closed while a treatment course is carried out to remedy this issue.

“While Crosby Marine Lake is not a bathing lake, we would reiterate that people should avoid coming into contact with the water and to prevent their dogs from drinking from the lake edge.”

The council added that further updates will be issued in due course and testing will take place throughout the course of treatment.