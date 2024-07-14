Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year's celebratory displays by the Red Arrows feature ‘manoeuvres that haven’t been seen in over 20 years’.

The world-famous Red Arrows wowed thousands of fans with a special display at Southport Air Show this weekend. In celebration of their 60-year Diamond Season, the aerobatic jet team's iconic Diamond Nine formation made its return for the first time in more than a decade.

The Red Arrows made the first of two appearances at the air show at 5pm on Saturday afternoon. The RAF team will perform a second display over the beautiful Sefton Coast at 4.30pm on Sunday, before heading back to their base, RAF Waddington, in Lincolnshire.

You can watch the video above to see a selection of stunts performed at Southport Air Show on Saturday. The aerobatic team enjoyed much better weather than in 2023, when a heavy shower caused the cancellation of the Red Arrows’ display on the opening day of the air show and they could only perform a flypast.