Big Eurovision Welcome in Liverpool - train times, bus routes and road closures

The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome is set to take place today (May 7), kicking off Eurovision celebrations ahead of the live shows.

The spectacular live show will take place outside St George’s Hall with 90-minutes of entertainments and musical performances from ‘iconic Liverpudlians and Eurovision superstars.’

The ticketed event will begin at 20.00 and a number of road closures and diversions are in place, as well as additional publi transport services.

Free park and ride service: A access minimum of 1,000 vehicles can use the free park and ride service for the event, parking at the Stanley Park car park, next to Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium.

The surface-level car park, which will be accessed from Priory Road, opposite Anfield cemetery, will open at 12.00 with buses taking concert goers on a 15-minute journey from Arkles Lane to Queen Square bus station. Drivers will need to show their concert ticket to gain access.

Once the 90-minute event ends at 22.00, buses will begin departing from Queen Square bus station. The Anfield car park will remain open and accessible until midnight.

<strong>Road closures</strong>: Between 00.01 on Sunday May 7 and 06.00 on Monday May 8, there will be no access to Lime Street via Islington, London Road, Lord Nelson Street, Skelhorne Street, St Johns Lane and Elliot Street.

Full details:

William Brown Street (East & West) – Monday May 1, 8.00 to Wednesday May 10, 23.39.

Cuerdan Street– Monday May 6.00 to Wednesday May 10 12.00.

Commutation Row, from London Road to Camden Street – Thursday May 4 00.00 a.m. to Tuesday, May 9 11.59.

Lime Street from Commutation Row to St Georges Place – Sunday May 7 00.01 to Monday May 8 6.00.

St Johns Lane from St Georges Place to Victoria Street – Sunday May 7 00.01 to Monday May 8 6.00.

London Road from Lime Street to Seymour Street – Sunday May 7 00.01 to Monday May 8 6.00.

Lord Nelson Street from Seymour Street to the Lime Station exit – Sunday May 7 00.01 to Monday May 8 6.00.

Skelhorne Street from Copperas Hill to Bolton Street – Sunday May 7 00.01 to Monday May 8 6.00.

Bolton Street from Skelhorne Street to Copperas Hill – SSunday May 7 00.01 to Monday May 8 6.00.

Lord Nelson Street from Lime Street Station exit to Lime St – Until Monday May 8 at 23.59.

Camden Street will be open to two-way traffic for residents – Now until Tuesday May 9 at 23.59.

Additional Merseyrail trains: Liverpool Lime Street Low Level station will be closed all day due to its vicinity to the event. James Street station will be closed from 20.00. Passengers wanting to travel from Liverpool city centre on the Wirral line after 20.00 must use Liverpool Central station only.

Last trains after the Big Eurovision Welcome are as follows:

West Kirby line: The last train will depart from Liverpool Central at 00.18.

New Brighton line: The last train will depart from Liverpool Central at 00.24.

Southport line: The last train will depart from Moorfields at 00.11.

Hunts Cross line: The last train will depart from Moorfields at 00.22.

Kirkby line: The last train will depart from Moorfields at 00.27.

Ormskirk line: The last train will depart from Moorfields at 00.18.

Bus routes and diversions: For the entirety of the day, London Road services will all terminate on London Road and commence from London Road. A free shuttle service will be in operation to connect passengers to and from Queen Square and Liverpool ONE Bus Station to London Road. From 21.30 services, from Liverpool ONE Bus Station that operate via Hanover Street will be diverted. The full details can be found via MerseyTravel.