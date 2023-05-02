Here’s everything you need to know about Eurovision in the city.

It’s officially May and Eurovision celebrations have begun across Liverpool, with many EuroFestival activities and events launching this week.

Liverpool’s official Eurovision merchandise store opened its doors for the first time yesterday (May 1) and entrants from across Europe arrived in the city to begin rehearsals for the huge song contest next week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is so much to do and see in the city, and so many incredible events to take place over the next fortnight, so we’ve created a quick guide to Eurovision in Liverpool, providing the essential knowledge you need to make the most of your time in the city - whether you’re here for a week or just one day.

Most Popular

Getting to the M&S Bank Arena from the airport

If you’re a truly dedicated Eurovision fan and are flying into Liverpool John Lennon Airport from overseas, the best way to get to the venue from the airport is by taxi. A taxi from the airport to the city centre will take around 20 minutes and costs around £20.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An express bus service via Route 500 will take around 25 minutes and will drop you off within a five-minute walk of M&S Bank Arena.

If you’re flying into Manchester, we recommend using a taxi or coach service, as rail strikes are set to affect TransPennine and Northern rail services to Liverpool.

Where is the merchandise store?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The official Eurovision pop-up store is based on Manesty’s Lane in Liverpool ONE and boasts all the Eurovision-themed merchandise fans could want including t-shirts, hoodies, bucket hats and tote bags sporting the 2023 logo. Manesty’s Lane is about a ten minute walk from the M&S Bank Arena, and staff members have reported queues so we suggest getting there early in the morning.

It will be open until Sunday May 14 and is open at the following times:

Monday: 10am - 8pm

Tuesday: 10am - 8pm

Wednesday: 10am - 8pm

Thursday: 10am - 8pm

Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday: 10am - 7pm

Sunday: 10am - 5pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’d like to support local independents, places such as The Nest (Albert Dock) and Mersey Made (Liverpool ONE) will be selling Eurovision memorabillia created by local artists.

Getting around the city

Public transport is expected to be busier than usual so is it essential you plan your journeys, leaving more time to travel. Merseyrail train services will not be affected by strike action and provide quick and reliable transport across the Liverpool City Region. Merseytravel buses are another great option, with one-way fares costing a maximum of £2.

Another option is e-scooters, which can easily be found across the city and unlocked with the Voi app. The pink e-scooters costs £1 to unlock, plus £0.20 per minute. Unlimited daily and monthly passes are also available for £9.99, respectively £39.00. You will need to have at least a provisional driving license to hire an e-scooter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the day of the grand final (May 13) there will be limited public transport services to get you home, so we recommend regularly checking MerseyTravel for advice, or prebooking a local taxi service - such as Delta or Alpha. Uber fares will likely increase depending on demand.

If you’re staying in the city centre then your best option is to walk, with Liverpool ONE, the Albert Dock and more all within walking distance of the M&S Bank Arena.

Eat and drink like a Scouser

If you want to try some authentic Liverpool scran, you need to try our local dish, Scouse. Venues offering great Scouse include Ma Boyle’s, The Smuggler’s Cove, The Cavern Restaurant, Skaus or try it in a pie at Homebaked Bakery or The Bread Shop Bakery. To If win a free Scouse pie, visit The Bread Shop Bakery and have a go on their karaoke machine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scouse served at Smugglers Cove, Royal Albert Dock Liverpool

For a good local beer, we recommend Love Lane’s Pale Ale, which can be found at venues across the city, including Love Lane itself. We also have a guide to local breweries and their most popular beers.

If you’re a gin lover and want to take home a souvenir, you can visit Liverpool Gin Distillery on Castle Street, and purchase a bottle from their selection.

Eurovision trails

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Fire and Rage: This immsersive trail reveals the true story of creative resistance by Ukrainian artists. At each point of the trail, there will be a QR code. Scan the code to unlock online content on your smartphone, such as music and poetry. The trail points are:

Liverpool Everyman Liverpool Philharmonic Hall St Luke’s Bombed Out Church News from Nowhere Bluecoat Liverpool Central Library Lovelocks Coffee Shop Moorfields Train Station Liverpool Parish Church

Soloveiko Songbirds: 12 beautiful songbirds have appeared in Liverpool, bringing stories and songs to the city. They are illuminated from 10am - 9pm from May 1 - 14..

Soloveiko Songbird trail in Liverpool city centre. Image: Emma Dukes

Advertisement

Advertisement

A trail map can be found here.

EuroFestival

Liverpool’s EuroFestival began on May 1 and will run until May 14, featuring a huge range of activites and performances across the city. A full guide to the EuroFestival can be found here.

Must see monuments and places

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool is a vibrant city, with so much to do and see. Filled with friendly people, tons of free activities and beautiful monuments, it can be tricky to know where to begin. These are the things we think you must do on your visit to Liverpool city centre:

Visit Chinatown: Liverpool is home to the biggest Chinese arch outside of China, gifted to the city in 2000. Liverpool’s Chinatown is also home to the oldest Chinese community in Europe and has many brilliant eateries to try, including the much-loved Bagerly. It’s also just a five minute walk to Jamaica Street, home to many brilliant Batlic Triangle venues.

Liverpool is home to the biggest Chinese arch outside of China, gifted to the city in 2000. Liverpool’s Chinatown is also home to the oldest Chinese community in Europe and has many brilliant eateries to try, including the much-loved Bagerly. It’s also just a five minute walk to Jamaica Street, home to many brilliant Batlic Triangle venues. Visit Hope Street and ‘Paddy’s Wigwam’: Hope Street is a place that can take you from day to night, with so much to explore on just one stretch of road. The name itself embodies the spirit of Liverpool, and whether you’re a local or just visiting, it’s a beautiful slice of the city. Home to two cathedrals, the iconic suitcases, the Philharmonic AND the best loos in the city, it’s a must see!

Hope Street is a place that can take you from day to night, with so much to explore on just one stretch of road. The name itself embodies the spirit of Liverpool, and whether you’re a local or just visiting, it’s a beautiful slice of the city. Home to two cathedrals, the iconic suitcases, the Philharmonic AND the best loos in the city, it’s a must see! Explore the Beatles Story: Explore the Beatles Story, a museum dedicated to telling the story of Liverpool’s most successful band. There will be free performances at the Fab Four Cafe in the lead up to Eurovision too - and it’s right next to the M&S Bank Arena.

Explore the Beatles Story, a museum dedicated to telling the story of Liverpool’s most successful band. There will be free performances at the Fab Four Cafe in the lead up to Eurovision too - and it’s right next to the M&S Bank Arena. Enjoy live music at the Cavern Club: You can’t visit Liverpool and not go to the Cavern Club, birthplace of the Beatles. Experience their excellent tribute band and try delicious scouse at the Cavern Club Restaurant.

You can’t visit Liverpool and not go to the Cavern Club, birthplace of the Beatles. Experience their excellent tribute band and try delicious scouse at the Cavern Club Restaurant. Visit the SuperLambBanana: Taro Chiezo’s SuperLambanana is one of Liverpool’s most popular sculptures and one of the city’s icons - and it’s had a Eurovision makeover. You definitely need to visit the sculpture and then see how many other lambananas you can spot!

Taro Chiezo’s SuperLambanana is one of Liverpool’s most popular sculptures and one of the city’s icons - and it’s had a Eurovision makeover. You definitely need to visit the sculpture and then see how many other lambananas you can spot! Visit Strawberry Field: Strawberry Fields was the name of a children’s home. close to where John Lennon lived. Forever immortalised by famous Beatles’ song, the site is now open to the public to visit and will be soon be home to the Ukrainian Peace Monument.

The Super Lambanana on Tithebarn Street. Image: Emma Dukes

Our full ‘bucket list’ guide to Liverpool can be found here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eurovision menus across the city

Restaurants and venues across Liverpool have created special Eurovision menus, with limited-edition menu items and cheesy music playing throughout your visit. Special menus include:

Bill’s Euromania: Bill’s (Thomas Steer Way, Liverpool ONE) are hosting a special Euromania menu from May 9-13, featuring flashing drinks, a gold burger and a glitterball dessert.

Bill’s (Thomas Steer Way, Liverpool ONE) are hosting a special Euromania menu from May 9-13, featuring flashing drinks, a gold burger and a glitterball dessert. Royal Albert Dock: Venues across the Royal Albert Dock will be serving up authentic Ukrainian food and drink, created by an incredible Ukrainian chef. More details can be found here.

Venues across the Royal Albert Dock will be serving up authentic Ukrainian food and drink, created by an incredible Ukrainian chef. More details can be found here. Pizza Punks: Pizza Punks (Bold Street) are hosting ‘Huns of Anarchy,’ kicking off from 9pm from May 4-7 and May 11, guests can enjoy bottomless booze including prosecco, beer and selected cocktails, and a proper Pizza Punks sourdough pizza for just £35 per person.

Pizza Punks (Bold Street) are hosting ‘Huns of Anarchy,’ kicking off from 9pm from May 4-7 and May 11, guests can enjoy bottomless booze including prosecco, beer and selected cocktails, and a proper Pizza Punks sourdough pizza for just £35 per person. Panoramic 34: Panoramic 34 offers beautiful views across the city and will be launching a special Eurovision menu. Between May 8-14, there will be a set menu, which includes Devon crab, Ukranian Vareniki and blood orange semifreddo. It’s £55 for two courses and £69 for three.

Panoramic 34 offers beautiful views across the city and will be launching a special Eurovision menu. Between May 8-14, there will be a set menu, which includes Devon crab, Ukranian Vareniki and blood orange semifreddo. It’s £55 for two courses and £69 for three. Tonight Josephine: The iconic new bar will be hosting a Drag Brunch, on May 6, 11 and 13, between 8pm and 10pm. The brunch begins at £39 and includes a meal and selection of drinks.

EuroVillage

Advertisement

Advertisement

The city’s Eurovision Village will be on hand to host stars from the world of pop, gospel and opera over nine days. The fan zone will open its doors for up to 25,000 people across various events, setting the tone for the main event.

The first eight days of the Eurovision Village will be free and non-ticketed, with the Grand Final Party at Pier Head on May 13 priced at £15 a ticket. The first wave of tickets for the Grand Final Party went on sale on April 14 from the Ticket Quarter website.