'Severe' bus disruption as Birkenhead Stagecoach drivers strike over pay

Chorley, Preston and Birkenhead Stagecoach bus services will be “severely disrupted” during strikes by 500 drivers, Unite is warning.

The union says the workers are demanding a pay rise that reflects “huge disparities between their pay and drivers in the same areas”, with Arriva drivers in Birkenhead earning £2.69 an hour more than Birkenhead Stagecoach drivers and £2.13 an hour more than Stagecoach drivers in Chorley and Preston.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Stagecoach can absolutely afford to table an offer that tackles the unfair disparities within the region. Stagecoach drivers at Birkenhead, Chorley and Preston will receive Unite’s full support in taking strike action until that happens.”

The workers will take strike action from September 29 to October 5 and from October 13 to 19. Unite says industrial action will intensify if the dispute is not resolved.

Unite regional officer Mike Woods said: “Stagecoach is entirely responsible for the disruption that will be caused. It could have put forward an offer that addresses our members’ legitimate concerns but has refused to. Industrial action can still be avoided but that will require Stagecoach tabling an acceptable offer.”

Matt Davies, Managing Director of Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire, said: “We have worked closely with union representatives to try to agree a pay deal. Throughout this process, we have done our utmost to present an offer that meets their expectations whilst also being affordable for the long-term sustainability of the region and bus network.

“We will continue to work constructively to reach a resolution. Contingency plans are also being prepared which will allow us to operate as many services for our customers as possible in the event the union presses ahead with unnecessary strike action.

“Services running from the Gillmoss depot will continue to run as normal and all service information will be available on the Stagecoach website.”