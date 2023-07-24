Liverpool John Lennon Airport has issued important travel advice to hundreds of thousands of passengers planning to jet off during the summer as the travel hub prepares to cope with its busiest summer since Covid.

More than 635,000 passengers are due to pass through the airport over the next six weeks as the school holidays begin. The busiest day of the summer is set to be Friday 18 August, with over 16,000 passengers expected that day alone.

With new flights added to the airport’s itinerary - including onward routes to the USA with Aer Lingus, more flights with Lufthansa to Frankfurt and beyond, a new route to Corfu with easyJet and to Ibiza, Madrid and Shannon with Ryanair - passenger numbers over the summer holidays are expected to be 22% higher than last year.

But with the airport rated one of the best in the country for avoiding major delays and awarded Recommended Provider status by consumer champions Which? Travel it is well placed to cope with the surge. However, the airport has issued important passenger advice to help prevent delays:

Travellers are reminded to allow plenty of time to pass through the Airport during peak periods.

It is recommended passengers arrive at least two hours before their scheduled departure time.

Travellers should also think carefully about what items are allowed in their hand luggage with liquid restrictions still in place.

Checks on incorrectly packed hand luggage can cause some of the longest queues.

A family prepare to jet off from Liverpool Airport. Image: Liverpool John Lennon Airport