Major Merseyrail disruption on Headbolt Lane line due to fallen tree on tracks
Merseyrail passengers are being warned of significant disruption.
There is major disruption on the Headbolt Lane line this morning due to a fallen tree blocking the tracks at Rice Lane.
Train services to and from Headbolt Lane will be suspended between Sandhills and Headbolt Lane, with rail replacement buses currently in operation between Sandhills and Headbolt Lane in both directions until further notice.
Ticket acceptance is also in place with Arriva and Stagecoach buses 20 and 21.
Merseyrail says the disruption is expected until 8.30am.
Customers are advised to check before you travel, using Merseyrail’s journey planner.