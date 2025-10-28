The 11 'unhealthiest' streets in Liverpool revealed by new study

Smithdown Road | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Discover which streets in Liverpool have been ranked as unhealthiest based on their concentration of takeaways, pubs, and air quality in this new study.

A new nationwide data analysis by The Independent Pharmacy has revealed the UK’s ‘unhealthiest’ high streets, exposing how local environments are shaping the nation’s health.

Researchers analysed 419 UK high streets, each over 700 metres long, using Ordnance Survey data to create a unique ‘High Street Health Index’.

Streets were scored based on the concentration of takeaways, pubs, sweet shops, vape stores, and gyms, alongside air quality data. They were given scores out of 100, with 100 being the ‘unhealthiest’.

Take a look at the 11 Liverpool streets dubbed the ‘unhealthiest’ below.

Smithdown Road L15 3JA / L15 5AP - overall score of 58.99 out of 100. Aigburth Road L17 9PF - overall score of 49.74 out of 100. Prescot Road L7 0LQ / L7 0LA - overall score of 49.55 out of 100/46.45 out of 100. Allerton Road L18 9UU - overall score of 48.42 out of 100. London Road L3 5NF - overall score of 40.20 out of 100. St Marys Road L19 2JJ - overall score of 40.07 out of 100. Longmoor Lane L10 7LN - overall score of 39.81 out of 100. West Derby Road L6 4BN - overall score of 38.66 out of 100. East Prescot Road L14 1PW - overall score of 38.18 0ut of 100. Picton Road L15 4LD - overall score of 36.26 out of 100. Derby Lane L13 6QQ - overall score of 35.83 out of 100.