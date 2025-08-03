Major Merseyside town to see ALL buses delayed or cancelled due to roadworks today
A Merseyside town’s bus operator has warned that all its services may be subject to delays or cancellations.
Arriva North West said the disruption to its Southport-based services is due to roadworks in the town centre today (Sunday, August 3).
In a post on X, the bus operator wrote: “Due to roadworks in the town centre, all Southport based services may be subject to delays or cancellations during the morning and afternoon.
“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
