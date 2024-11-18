'Disruption' to Merseyrail services as Met Office issues snow and ice warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Merseyrail has activated its ‘cold weather plans’ as snow and ice are set to descend on Merseyside.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rail operator says the measures will “help ensure services continue to operate safely” as temperatures are expected to plummet to -3°C on Monday night (November 18), with the metal rails set to be even colder.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in force from 7.00pm on Monday, to 10.00am on Tuesday (November 19) and covers much of Merseyside, including Liverpool and parts of Wirral, St Helens, Sefton and Knowsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In light of the warning, the first service of the day on each Merseyrail line will run without customers, enabling the rail conditions to be checked before services can begin as normal. However, if the predicted ice and snow fails to arrive, Merseyrail and Network Rail will work together to run as many first trains as possible.

Merseyrail train to Liverpool Central. | Geof Sheppard, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Greg Suligowski, Head of Communications at Merseyrail, said: “We are sorry for the disruption this cold weather will cause to our customers intending to travel on the first services tomorrow morning. We do everything possible to avoid cancelling services, but given the weather warning, it’s important we check that subsequent services can operate safely”.

“Merseyrail and Network Rail teams will be out during the night, working hard to reduce the impact the forecasted weather has on the network. Ultimately the goal will be to provide a normal timetable as soon as possible.”

Customers planning to travel in the morning should check for the latest travel advice before starting their journey by using the Merseyrail app, website or ‘X’ account (@merseyrail).

Join the conversation in the comments and follow LiverpoolWorld on Facebook, X (twitter), Instagram, TikTok and email us at [email protected].