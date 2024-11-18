Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool is forecast to experience heavy snow as the Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice.

The yellow weather alert is in force from 7.00pm on Monday (November 18), to 10.00am on Tuesday (November 19) and covers much of Merseyside, including Liverpool and parts of Wirral, St Helens, Sefton and Knowsley.

The temperature will drop to minus figures, with the ‘lowest possible’ temperature in Liverpool forecast to be -2°C on Tuesday night, though it is more likely to be around 0°C/-1°C.

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and that public transport services may be disrupted. There is also a small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces, as well as travel delays.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place over Merseyside. | Met Office

When will heavy snow hit Liverpool?

Snow is expected to fall in the early hours of Tuesday morning, with a two period of heavy snow. Much of Monday night will see heavy rain, so any snowfall is unlikely to stick, and is expected to mainly affect higher ground. A full forecast is available below:

Hour by hour weather forecast for Monday (November 18)

9.00am - Sunny intervals.

10.00am - Sunny intervals.

11.00am - Sunny intervals.

12.00pm - Cloudy.

1.00pm - Cloudy.

2.00pm - Cloudy.

3.00pm - Overcast.

4.00pm - Light rain.

5.00pm - Heavy rain.

6.00pm - Heavy rain.

7.00pm - Heavy rain.

8.00pm - Heavy rain.

9.00pm - Heavy rain.

10.00pm - Heavy rain.

11.00pm - Sleet shower.

Snow covers Falkner Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes for LiverpoolWorld

Hour by hour weather forecast for Tuesday (November 19)

12.00am - Sleet shower.

1.00am - Heavy snow.

2.00am - Heavy snow.

3.00am - Sleet shower.

4.00am - Light snow.

5.00am - Sleet shower.

6.00am - Overcast.

7.00am - Partly cloudy.

8.00am - Sunny intervals.

9.00am - Sunny.

10.00am - Sunny.

11.00am - Sunny.

12.00pm - Sunny.

