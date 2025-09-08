Merseyrail disruption as Wirral commuter services cancelled
Commuters are facing Merseyrail disruption this morning (Monday, September 8) due to a “train fault”.
The Wirral line is impacted, with the 8.36am and 9.51am West Kirby to Liverpool services cancelled, as well as the 9.10am and 10.25am Liverpool Central to West Kirby services.
The 7.54am New Brighton to Liverpool was also cancelled, as was the 8.20am Liverpool Central to New Brighton train.
In a statement on X, Merseyrail said: “Due to a train fault, services on the West Kirby line face cancellations or alterations.”
All other lines are currently running as scheduled, according to the rail operator’s journey planner.