Major disruption to Merseyrail services due to power issues between Hamilton Square and James Street
The West Kirby, New Brighton, Chester and Ellesmere Port lines are impacted, with services terminating in Birkenhead and not operating to or from Liverpool.
In a statement, Merseyrail said: “Due to power supply problems between Hamilton Square and James Street the Wirral line is disrupted.”
Major disruption is expected until 5.00pm, and train services to and from West Kirby and New Brighton will be terminated at and started back from Birkenhead North.
Train services to and from Chester and Ellesmere Port will be terminated at and started back from Birkenhead Central.
Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Birkenhead North and Moorfields in both directions until further notice. Ticket acceptance is in place on all Arriva and Stagecoach buses in the affected areas until 4pm