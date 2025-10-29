Stagecoach is operating dedicated bus services for the second ABK Beer Rugby League Ashes Test at Everton’s Hill-Dickinson Stadium this weekend.

Everton’s new waterfront home will host the Second Test on Saturday (November 1), after the series began at Wembley Stadium on October 25. The final event will take place at AMT Headingley on November 8.

England will take on Australia in the decisive second game at Hill Dickinson Stadium from 2.00pm, with public transport services expected to be very busy. Liverpool will also take on Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday, and the River of Light will host its final night on the waterfront.

To support fans travelling to watch the Rugby League Ashes series, Stagecoach will operate two dedicated matchday bus services.

The two services - 919 from Liverpool city centre, and 939 from Bootle bus station - will offer a direct connection to Everton’s stadium, operating from three hours before kick-off.

Stagecoach at Hill Dickinson Stadium. | Stagecoach

Return journeys will be available from 10 minutes after the final whistle. Full timetable details can be found here.

Simon Tramalloni, Interim Operations Director at Stagecoach Merseyside, said: “Our matchday services serving the Hill Dickinson Stadium have been very successful so far, helping thousands of people to and from the ground in a convenient, cost-effective and accessible way.

“By running services for the test events listening to feedback we’ve been able to refine our matchday offering to suit the demands of our passengers.

“Don’t let parking, traffic and long walks spoil your matchday experience, simply hop on one of our services and enjoy the build-up stress-free.”