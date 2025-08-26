Major train disruptions as emergency services attend incident between Huyton and Earlestown
Network Rail says the disruption is expected until 9.00am and trains through Huyton and Earlestown will be cancelled or delayed by up to 35 minutes as a result.
Northern services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria and Manchester Airport are impacted, as well as TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street and Hull/Newcastle.
EMR services are also facing disruption.
The 6.54am Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester Victoria service (EMR) was cancelled, as was the 7.24am (EMR), 7.28am (Northern). 7.54am (TPE) and 8.02am (Northern). The 8.19am service to Manchester Piccadilly (TPE) was also cancelled.