There is major bus disruption across Merseyside this afternoon (Saturday, August 23) due to protests in Liverpool city centre.

A ‘mass deportation’ march, organised by the UK Independence Party (UKIP), began at 1.00pm today at St George’s Hall, while “anti-fascist” protestors also gathered at the Liverpool monument.

The action is causing major disruption for those travelling to the city from parts of the Wirral and Chester, while city services are also impacted.

All Arriva services are starting and terminating short of the city centre, while Cross River services will only operate to Hamilton Square in Birkenhead.

Stock pics for Merseytravel LiverpoolOne bus station. | Merseytravel

The 53, 45, 26, 27 are diverted via Scotland road, while London Road Services are diverted via Norton St, Hunter St, Byrom St & Whitechapel in both directions

In a statement on X at around 2.15pm, a spokesperson for Arriva added: “Due to the ongoing protest in the city centre, Cross river services will operate to Hamilton Sq Station in Birkenhead. Passengers travelling to and from Liverpool should use Merseyrail, cross river tickets are currently being accepted.”

Stagecoach confirmed that its 1, X1, 471 and 472 are “currently unable to serve Liverpool” and will also terminate at Birkenhead.

Merseyside Police confirmed this morning that Section 34 Dispersal Order and a Section 60 Order has been introduced to “help prevent possible criminality and disorder”.