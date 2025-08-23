Breaking

Major bus disruption as UKIP protest erupts in Liverpool city centre

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 14:38 BST
There is major bus disruption across Merseyside this afternoon (Saturday, August 23) due to protests in Liverpool city centre.

A ‘mass deportation’ march, organised by the UK Independence Party (UKIP), began at 1.00pm today at St George’s Hall, while “anti-fascist” protestors also gathered at the Liverpool monument.

The action is causing major disruption for those travelling to the city from parts of the Wirral and Chester, while city services are also impacted.

All Arriva services are starting and terminating short of the city centre, while Cross River services will only operate to Hamilton Square in Birkenhead.

The 53, 45, 26, 27 are diverted via Scotland road, while London Road Services are diverted via Norton St, Hunter St, Byrom St & Whitechapel in both directions

In a statement on X at around 2.15pm, a spokesperson for Arriva added: “Due to the ongoing protest in the city centre, Cross river services will operate to Hamilton Sq Station in Birkenhead. Passengers travelling to and from Liverpool should use Merseyrail, cross river tickets are currently being accepted.”

Stagecoach confirmed that its 1, X1, 471 and 472 are “currently unable to serve Liverpool” and will also terminate at Birkenhead.

Merseyside Police confirmed this morning that Section 34 Dispersal Order and a Section 60 Order has been introduced to “help prevent possible criminality and disorder”.

