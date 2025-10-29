Poppy waterfall at St Mary’s Church, Eastham village, for Remembrance Day. | Ian Fairbrother

A number of road closures will be in place across the Wirral on Remembrance Sunday (November 9).

The changes will allow a series of Remembrance Sunday parades and services to take place across the borough.

A spokesperson for Wirral Council said the road closures will “cause more disruption than previous years on some routes” as only the police have the powers to conduct ‘moving’ road closures.

All road closures are set from 7.00am until 5.00pm, but the local authority says it “will be working to ensure they are removed as soon as possible after the events are over and the roads can be safely re-opened to minimise how long the routes are closed before and after the Remembrance events”.

A spokesperson added: “These occasions are of great importance to our communities across Wirral - and the road closures are essential to allow our Remembrance events to take place safely. We ask everyone to please show patience and understanding should their planned journey be affected on this important occasion.”

Wirral Remembrance Sunday road closures 2025

New Brighton/Wallasey – Magazine Lane, from the junction with Magazine Brow towards Magazines Promenade, closed. Magazines Promenade, between Magazine Lane and just beyond the war memorial, closed.

Heswall – Telegraph Road, between Rocky Lane and the junction with Tesco, closed. The Mount from Telegraph Road, Dee View Road from Delavor Road and Pensby Road, from Telegraph Road to the entrance to the Royal British Legion, closed. Alternative routes for traffic are: Via Poll Hill Road, Pensby Road, Gorsehill Road and Downham Road South and vice versa via Thurstaston Road, Village Road, Wallrake, Dawstone Road and Rocky Lane and vice versa.

West Kirby – Grange Road, from its junction with Acacia Grove (opposite West Kirby Concourse) to the junction with Monks Way, closed. Alternative route for traffic via A540 Column Road, Village Road, Banks Road, Sandy Lane & Dee Lane and vice versa.

Thornton Hough – Thornton Common Road at the junction with Church Road and Neston Road at junction with Smithy Hill, closed. Manor Road, between its junction with Smithy Hill and Church Road and St George’s Way, closed. While the roads are closed, there will be no route through Thornton Hough Village. Alternative route for traffic is via B5151 Willaston Road, Raby Mere Road, Upper Raby Road, A540 Chester High Road, B5136 Liverpool Road, B5136 Neston Road and vice versa.

Port Sunlight – both sides of The Causeway, from the war memorial to Church Drive, closed. Church Drive closed from both junctions with The Causeway. Alternative route for traffic is via Bolton Road, Corniche Road, Walker Street, King Edward’s Drive and vice versa.

Eastham Village – Eastham Village Road from the junction with Parsons Close to the war memorial, closed. Ferry Road, from the Hooton Arms to the scout hut, closed. Stanley Lane and Eastham Village Road closed at the war memorial. While the roads are closed, there will be no route through Eastham Village. Alternative route for traffic is via Torr Drive, A41 New Chester Road, Eastham Village Road and Church Lane and vice versa.

Birkenhead – Hamilton Square closed to vehicles at Argyle Street, Hamilton Street, Brandon Street and Mortimer Street. Alternative route for traffic is via Argyle Street and John Street and vice versa.

Lower Bebington – The Wiend will be closed and traffic controls will be in place on Church Road either side of the war memorial. Alternative route for traffic is via Church Road, Bromborough Road and vice versa.