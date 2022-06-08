Railway workers have announced three days of national strikes later this month, which will have a huge impact on routes in and around Merseyside. Here’s everything you need to know.

Railway workers across the North West will take part in a huge national strike later this month, in the biggest walk-outs the country has seen in decades.

Members of the RMT Union voted in favour of strike action across Network Rail and 13 train operating companies.

The strikes will take place over three dates in June and will be the largest industrial action on the railways since 1989.

The mass walk outs are set to bring a halt to 80% of the train lines across the country, which will cause huge disruption to popular routes in and around Liverpool City Region.

LiverpoolWorld took a look at what routes to or from Liverpool could be adversely affected by the strike action.

Here is everything you need to know, such as when it will take place, why workers are going on strike and some of the routes in Merseyside that will be impacted.

Why are railway workers striking?

Railway strikers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of striking across Network Rail and 15 train operating companies.

With a turnout of 71%, 89% voted in favour of strike action.

The aim of the planned action is to demand talks with officials at Network Rail to settle the railway workers dispute over pay, jobs as well as health and safety.

In a statement issued on the Railway, Maritime and Transport Workers Union page (RMT), general secretary Mick Lynch said the following: “Today’s overwhelming endorsement by railway workers is a vindication of the union’s approach and sends a clear message that members want a decent pay rise, job security and no compulsory redundancies.

“Our NEC will now meet to discuss a timetable for strike action from mid-June, but we sincerely hope ministers will encourage the employers to return to the negotiating table and hammer out a reasonable settlement with the RMT."

When is strike action due to start?

By law, trade unions must give an employer a minimum of 14-days notice of any industrial action.

After meeting with trade unionists to discuss official dates, three days in June will see railway strike action.

The Railway Network strike will fall on 21, 23 and 25 June, bringing a halt to railway services for a week - covering what are statistically the busiest days post-pandemic, as well as the approaching Glastonbury Festival.

Which rail companies are affected?

In total, 15 train operating companies will be adversely affected by the planned strike action by railway workers.

Those whose RMT members have voted in favour of striking come from:

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

GWR

LNER

Northern

Southeastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Which Liverpool train routes will be affected?

Out of the railway companies are impacted by the planned strike action, three run routes in and around the Liverpool area: Avanti Westcoast, Northern Rail and TransPennine Express .

Here are the routes that will be affected by the train strike action:

Avanti Westcoast

Avanti Westcoast’s direct line from Liverpool Lime Street to London Euston will be impacted by the strike.

All of the stops along the way will also be affected: these are: Runcorn, Crewe, Stafford, Lichfield Trent Valley, Tamworth, Nuneaton, Rugby, Northampton, Milton Keynes Central and Watford.

For more information, visit the railway’s official route map .

Northern Rail

Northern Rail runs various trains from Liverpool Lime street, Liverpool Central and Liverpool South Parkway - all of which will be negatively impacted by strike action.

Stops for these include the likes of: Manchester, Widnes, Wigan, Roby, Newton-for-Hyde, St. Helen’s and numerous others.

For a more detailed look at the Northern Rail roadmap, visit the official website and download the PDF.

TransPennine Express

TransPennine Express is often used by Liverpudlians for trips across a number of the biggest cities across the UK; all of which will be affected by strike action.

Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds, York, Northallerton, Darlington, Durham and various others major stops are on the affected Liverpool Lime Street to Newcastle route.