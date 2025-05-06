I tried convincing him - Liverpool athlete 'gutted' about Trent Alexander-Arnold departure
The 26-year-old confirmed he will leave the Reds when his contract ends on June 30, and is expected to join Real Madrid.
Sharing the news on social media, Alexander-Arnold - who has been at the club since he was just six years old - said: “After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season. This is easily the hardest decision I’ve ever made in my life.”
Liverpool fans have shared their sadness about Alexander-Arnold’s move, including Liverpool-born athlete Sam Quek. The TV presenter and former Olympian shared a photo of herself and Trent on social media, with the caption: “I tried convincing him. Gutted he’s leaving and still can’t believe he’s only 26. Won and gave it his all.”
The former hockey star also asked her followers for their thoughts on the news, with many unhappy about Trent moving on a free transfer.
One Liverpool fan said: “My issue is the leaving for free... that to me doesn’t sit right.”
Another added: “It’s the way he’s leaving, not why.”
