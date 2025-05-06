Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are expected to make signings when the summer transfer window opens.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Owen has insisted that there will not be wholesale changes to Liverpool’s squad this summer.

The Reds are set to make additions when the transfer window opens despite being crowned Premier League champions. With the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United all planning to strengthen, Liverpool also will need to freshen up their squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot does not envisage a high turnover of players. Trent Alexander-Arnold will depart his boyhood club after confirming he will allow his contract to expire in June ahead of an expected free transfer to Real Madrid.

Left-back is an area that could be improved to find a long-term successor for Andy Robertson. AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez features on Liverpool’s list of targets. A striker to replace Darwin Nunez, who is also expected to depart after another disappointing campaign, could also be on the agenda.

Some fans believe that a new centre-back should be recruited and a fresh midfielder. But Owen says that Liverpool will not be spending significant fees for sign players to sit on the bench - and improving on those already in the starting line-up will be difficult.

The former Reds striker said on Premier League Productions after the 3-1 loss at Chelsea: “People have got this idea - go and get four players and spend a fortune. Go on, where? Right-back you probably don't have to. A young kid you've brought through for a long time. Left-back is where Liverpool are going to impress. Kerkez is the one everyone is talking about at Bournemouth so there is £50-60 million that Liverpool are going to invest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They might go and get a central defender but it's not going to be £50-100 million. Now say are they going to spent £50-100 million to sit behind Virgil van Dijk on the bench for the season. That's only cover - you can get a free transfer, everyone wants to come to Liverpool.

“Straight away you have to spend big money on a left-back. You might want cover at right-back if but, again, you don't need to spend massive money and Conor Bradley deserves his chance.

“If Darwin Nunez leaves, maybe [Diogo] Jota, you could argue they'll get an attacking player to replace Darwin Nunez to they might have to spend decent money there. That's two positions, then all you need is cover at right-back. They've already brought a goalkeeper in and [Caoimhin] Kelleher is probably going to leave, so there's another.”

Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen has also been linked with a switch to Liverpool and has a £50 million release clause in his contract. Virgil van Dijk is the Reds’ captain and first choice, having recently committed his future by signing a new two-year deal. Van Dijk has largely been partnered by Ibrahima Konate during the title triumph, although the France international’s deal expires in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owen can only see a big-hitting central defender arriving if Konate does not ink fresh terms. He added: “Everyone thinks to go and change five-to-six players and strike while the iron is hot, but no top player worth £100 million is going to come to sit on the bench and nobody is better than Van Dijk and Konate... unless Konate doesn't sign.”