Mo Salah reacts to latest Liverpool exit with emotional 27-word message

Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on May 4, 2025 | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold would leave the club at the end of his contract

Liverpool confirmed the news that supporters had been dreading on Monday morning with Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The right-back is poised to join Real Madrid after 20 years with his boyhood club as he spoke of the desire for a new challenge. Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation has been one of the key themes of Liverpool’s season. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also spent much of the campaign with questions over their respective futures but both players committed to new deals in April and will remain with the Reds until the summer of 2027.

Alexander-Arnold was offered a new deal but turned it down to make the move to the Spanish capital. It means Liverpool are likely to enter the market for a new right-back to provide competition for Conor Bradley, who could become the club’s first choice in the position moving into next season.

Mo Salah sends message to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Following the news of Alexander-Arnold’s exit, Liverpool icon Salah penned an emotional message on social media to his teammate. He wrote: “It’s been a pleasure sharing a special friendship with you and playing alongside you. I wish you the best, and I am sure we will meet again.''

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017 and has been a key part of the club’s success in recent years, alongside Alexander-Arnold. They have played a staggering 317 games together. In that time, the pair have combined for 19 goals together with Salah scoring 13 times from assists from Alexander-Arnold. Meanwhile, Salah has assisted his teammate six times for goals in that same time. Their first game together was away at Watford with their most recent outing at Chelsea last weekend.

Liverpool have three games remaining this season as they host Arsenal at Anfield before travelling to Brighton and Hove Albion on May 18. They host Crystal Palace on the final day of the campaign as they prepare to lift the Premier League trophy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold explains Liverpool exit

In a lengthy interview with the official Liverpool website, Alexander-Arnold explained that remaining at the club was still a possibility. He said: “One hundred per cent, a massive possibility. I’ve got full confidence in the manager and the staff and the club going forward. It’s not about me thinking we’re not going to fight for titles or fight for trophies season in, season out because I knew from the first few moments with the manager that he was a winner, he was aiming to go and win things.

“And you’ve seen that this season with the way that we’ve played. So it was never about not having confidence in that, it just boiled down to what I felt I needed, and that is a change. That’s something I need to do on my personal journey as a person, but also as a player and a professional, to go and challenge myself elsewhere. I feel like a challenge in a different environment is something I need to do as a player.”