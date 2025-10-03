The two innocent members of the Jewish Community who sadly died as a result of the incident at Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue yesterday have been named.

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, they are believed to be 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz, both from Crumpsall.

Their families have been informed and Family Liaison Officers are in contact with them and offering support.

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, they are believed to be 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz, both from Crumpsall. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Home Office post-mortems will take place later this morning.

Detective Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes, who’s co-ordinating the casualty response, said: “My deepest sympathies are with Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz’s loved ones at this extremely hard time.

“Specially trained Family Liaison Officers are in contact with them. They will continue to update them on the investigation and support them throughout the coronial process

He added: “Whilst there are processes which must be followed, we commit to being mindful of cultural preferences and sensitivities and to ensuring that these men and their loved ones’ wishes are respected.”

Police have declared it a terrorist incident. | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Manchester police say they believe the attacker, who was shot dead at the scene, is 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, a British citizen of Syrian descent.

The also confirmed that the vest he was wearing was not viable.

Three other people have been arrested.

The attack happened as worshippers gathered at the Heaton Park synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar

Three others are in hospital with serious injuries after a man drove a car at members of the public before stabbing people. A further announcemnet on their condition is expected at some point today.

Police have declared it a terrorist incident.

Additional patrols which will be visible in Crumpsall and across Greater Manchester today.