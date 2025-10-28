Two Liverpool restaurants slapped with zero star food hygiene scores

Two Liverpool food businesses have been hit with zero star food hygiene scores, following recent inspections.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Chung Ku at 2 Columbus Quay and New Foodie Fish and Chips at 63 Priory Road were given the lowest rating after inspections on September 29. The ratings have recently been published on the FSA website.

Chung Ku was rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’ in all three key areas, which are: hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of facilities; management of food safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant has recently undergone a ‘kitchen refurbishment’, closing from September 29 until October 22.

Two Liverpool food businesses have been hit with zero star food hygiene scores, following recent inspections. | Adobe Stock

New Foodie Fish and Chips was rated as ‘improvement necessary’ in hygienic food handling, ‘urgent improvement necessary’ in cleanliness and condition of facilities and ‘major improvement necessary’ for management of food safety.

According to the Food Standards Agency, these categories look at the following:

Hygienic food handling: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Liverpool World has submitted Freedom of Information requests to Liverpool City Council for further information regarding the ratings.