On The Waterfront 2025 in Liverpool. | Gill Nightingale/OTW

The final headline acts have been confirmed for Liverpool’s huge On The Waterfront festival.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the Waterfront returns for its fifth edition in 2026, with a stellar line-up of headliners including the legendary Paul Weller, local heroes Red Rum Club, and a special 10 Years of Cream Classical celebration, joining previously announced headliners Snow Patrol.

The four-day event returns to Liverpool’s famous Pier Head from Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Weller will headline the opening day of the festival, taking centre stage on Thursday, June 18. One of the UK’s most enduring and influential songwriters, Weller’s catalogue of hits, from The Jam and The Style Council to his acclaimed solo career, promises a powerful opening night of timeless classics and electric atmosphere.

On The Waterfront 2025 in Liverpool. | Gill Nightingale/OTW

On Friday, June 19, Red Rum Club will mark their biggest outdoor hometown show to date and only Liverpool performance next year. The local sextet have built a reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting live acts, with their bold, brass-driven ‘Mariachi Merseybeat’ sound and infectious energy earning fans from Merseyside to Mexico.

Saturday’s show (June 20), will see the return of Cream Classical. In 2026, the magic reaches new heights as Cream Classical marks its 10th Anniversary, promising a spectacular, once in a decade celebration of one of Liverpool’s most iconic musical legacies.

Snow Patrol will close the weekend as headliners on Sunday, June 21, returning to the city for the first time in 12 years. They will be joined by Circa Wives and Sunday (1994), with organising stating tickets are already on course for sell out.

Tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday, October 31. You can sign up now up for presale.