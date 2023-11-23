Two Liverpool restaurants named best in UK by OpenTable
The pair are the only Merseyside restaurants to make the prestigious list of the Top 100 Restaurants for 2023.
Two Liverpool restaurants have been named among the best eateries in the UK. Featured in OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for 2023, the pair are the only Merseyside venues to make the prestigious list.
Compiled from over 1.2 million OpenTable diner reviews and using metrics including diner ratings, percentage of reservations made in advance, and five-star reviews, the list highlights the top spots favoured by diners this year.
Liverpool venues featured in the OpenTable Top 100 Restaurants for 2023
One of Liverpool’s longest-established eateries, Casa Italia was named among the top 100, with an OpenTable rating of 4.8 out of five stars. The restaurant has been serving customers for over 40 years and often has long queues outside. Serving authentic Italian food, the family-run eatery is regarded by many as the best in town.
The second restaurant featured is Röski, owned by MasterChef The Professional’s winner and Michelin Star chef, Anton Piotrowski. Located on Rodney Street, the popular venue has an OpenTable rating of 4.8 out of five stars and serves innovative, unique food.
Nearby venues
The Chefs Table in Chester was also named in the list, and was the only Cheshire restaurant to receive a mention. The independent restaurant offers micro-seasonal dining with menus designed around what's growing on their farm in Daresbury.