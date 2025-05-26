Updates are to be given on casualties of the Liverpool parade incident after a car ploughed into a crowd at the victory parade.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West Ambulance Service posted on X saying: “North West Ambulance Service has now cleared the scene following the incident in Liverpool and will be updating on casualty numbers at a press conference scheduled for later tonight. Details of this will be announced shortly.“ It has now been reported that the press conference will take place at 10:30pm. However, press are currently still waiting for the conference to begin.

A white British man, 53, has been detained by police after a vehicle drove into a crowd on Water Street. It is unclear whether the man arrested is the driver of the vehicle. Emergency services rushed to an incident that happened towards the end of the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool say they are in communication with Merseyside Police and have sent their thoughts to those involved. Liverpool said: “We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

Updates are to be given on casualties of the Liverpool parade incident after a car ploughed into a crowd at the victory parade. (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire) | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident. We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

A Merseyside Police statement read: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool. We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from Liverpool.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision. We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784 or Crimestoppers.”